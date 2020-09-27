Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,368 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OII. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

