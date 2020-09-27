Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

