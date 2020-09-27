Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Matson worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Matson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Matson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Matson stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

