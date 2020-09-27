Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $323,000 Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Micro Focus International by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

