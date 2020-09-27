California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Chart Industries worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 362,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

