Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

