Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $120,000 Stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cannae were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

