Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at $4,670,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at $3,034,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Timothy Lowney sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $105,456.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,318. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

