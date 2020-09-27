Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 83.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $10,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synaptics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $70,284.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $586,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,390 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

