Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Infosys were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $132,896,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Infosys by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 8,630,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after buying an additional 4,491,634 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,497,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of INFY opened at $13.57 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

