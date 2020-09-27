Man Group plc Buys Shares of 19,500 Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Green Brick Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

