Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 45.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 807.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $2,774,772.94. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $420,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,096,932 shares of company stock valued at $58,035,854. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

