Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yext were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 67.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,030. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

