Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 92,087 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 764.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Banc of California stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

