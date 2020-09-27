GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 46,293 shares traded.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 50,000 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,542.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,400 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 121,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 292,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

