Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,476 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 54.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.34 million, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $418,184.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,324.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

