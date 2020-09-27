California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBOC stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

