Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $178,000 Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 214.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 130.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 140,257 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 107.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

TACO opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 50,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,011.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 13,100 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,151.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

