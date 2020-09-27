Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Coherent worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 767.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Group upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.66. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.