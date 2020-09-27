Sei Investments Co. Has $1.67 Million Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,041,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,772 shares of company stock worth $109,995 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLUE opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.20. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

