Sei Investments Co. Purchases 52,179 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 204.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Boot Barn worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $797.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.