Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $60,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,055.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,717 shares of company stock worth $1,055,971. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

