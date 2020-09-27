Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 758 VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2,692.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

RTH opened at $145.27 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.61 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.