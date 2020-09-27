Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Cannae in the second quarter worth approximately $72,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,939,000 after buying an additional 895,105 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cannae by 126.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,823,000 after buying an additional 744,001 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cannae by 77.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after buying an additional 476,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Cannae in the second quarter worth approximately $19,341,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $35.16 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

