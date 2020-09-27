Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,350,755 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sonos worth $107,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sonos by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 77,523 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $1,272,152.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,677 shares of company stock worth $2,608,045. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

