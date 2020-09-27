5,276 Shares in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,276 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BOX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BOX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BOX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BOX opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $5,745,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GSE Systems Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
GSE Systems Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP
California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in International Bancshares Corp
California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in International Bancshares Corp
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $178,000 Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $178,000 Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,304 Shares of CNX Resources Corp
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,304 Shares of CNX Resources Corp
Coherent, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.
Coherent, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report