Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $469,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,637 shares of company stock worth $10,218,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

