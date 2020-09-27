Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Matthews International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Matthews International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $678.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. Matthews International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

