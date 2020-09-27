Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 30,735 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Matinas BioPharma worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTNB. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,893,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 4,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 697,416 shares during the period.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.79 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

MTNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.