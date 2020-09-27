Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Appian by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Appian by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

APPN opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,736,110. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

