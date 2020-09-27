Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,791 STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,791 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,886 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.49.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

