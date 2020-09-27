Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,861,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.68% of Avaya worth $109,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 76.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

