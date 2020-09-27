RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

NYSE:RPT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RPT Realty by 351.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $105,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

