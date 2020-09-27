Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter.

In other Synaptics news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $142,256.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $586,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $991,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

