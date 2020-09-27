Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,642 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $24,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

KBH opened at $36.40 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

