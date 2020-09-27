Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Strategic Education worth $24,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,115,000 after buying an additional 55,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,728,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,717,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.25. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

