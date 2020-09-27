Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,240 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Nexstar Media Group worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,879 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,349 shares of company stock worth $1,220,875 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

