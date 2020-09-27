Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 107,168 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of PolyOne worth $24,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 277.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 177.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

