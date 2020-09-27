Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,101 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of J2 Global worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $14,583,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,159.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 55.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares during the last quarter.
JCOM opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.
JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.
In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
