Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 485,012 USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 130,682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,502,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of USTB opened at $51.71 on Friday. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synaptics, Incorporated Stock Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Synaptics, Incorporated Stock Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,642 Shares of KB Home
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,642 Shares of KB Home
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 230,038 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 230,038 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,240 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,240 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 107,168 Shares of PolyOne Co.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 107,168 Shares of PolyOne Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report