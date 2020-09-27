Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 485,012 USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 130,682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,502,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of USTB opened at $51.71 on Friday. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

