Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 220,551 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $25,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of RHP opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

