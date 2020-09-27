AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 132,555 Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,555 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Mobileiron worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,130,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,050,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 49,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $776.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOBL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

