Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $14.26 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

