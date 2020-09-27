AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,280 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Intersect ENT worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $3,498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 217.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 261.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.30. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

