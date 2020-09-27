AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 143.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,282 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NCR worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NCR by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 17.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NCR by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after purchasing an additional 310,463 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in NCR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NCR stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

