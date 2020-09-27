AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 24,520 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 367.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

