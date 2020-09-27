AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of National HealthCare worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $62.02 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,063.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

