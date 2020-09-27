AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,450 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLI opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.