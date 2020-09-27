California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.63 Million Stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of InterDigital Wireless worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.5% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after buying an additional 103,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

