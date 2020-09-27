California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.67 Million Stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPX were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 24.0% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 218,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPX by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 330,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after buying an additional 76,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other SPX news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

